Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of -545.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $37.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Arthur S. Cooper acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 22,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Arthur S. Cooper bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,437.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $79,348. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. It operates through the Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, and All Other States geographic locations.

