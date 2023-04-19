Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.37

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.37 and last traded at $74.37, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.37.

Glanbia Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average of $57.14.

Glanbia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7498 per share. This is a positive change from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.97%.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia Ireland, and All Other. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells performance nutrition products.

