Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 759,900 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 945,800 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GBTG traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 36,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,530. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.28. Global Business Travel Group has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global Business Travel Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dendur Capital LP raised its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,734,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 518,900 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 76,542 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $882,000. Institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

