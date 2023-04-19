Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 759,900 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 945,800 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.
Global Business Travel Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GBTG traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 36,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,530. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.28. Global Business Travel Group has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GBTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Business Travel Group (GBTG)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.