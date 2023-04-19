Global Partners LP (GLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 on May 15th

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.609 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.

Global Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Global Partners has a payout ratio of 88.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Global Partners to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.5%.

Shares of GLP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,605. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 52.42%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 215,771 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Global Partners by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 38,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

