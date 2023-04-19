Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LIT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.37. The stock had a trading volume of 88,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,983. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.30. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $57.56 and a 12-month high of $82.17.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.