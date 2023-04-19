Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Sold by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 44,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

XYLD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.69. 74,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,698. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.73.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

