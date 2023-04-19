GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Rating) fell 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.92. 920,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,402,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

GlucoTrack Stock Down 6.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Get GlucoTrack alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GlucoTrack stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.17% of GlucoTrack as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack, Inc designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid.

Further Reading

