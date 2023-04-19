Glynn Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Atlassian accounts for approximately 7.4% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Atlassian worth $30,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,722,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,742,000 after buying an additional 200,703 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,424,324.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,586 shares in the company, valued at $73,016,245.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,424,324.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,586 shares in the company, valued at $73,016,245.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $432,184.26. Following the sale, the president now owns 131,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,386.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,329 shares of company stock worth $45,937,965 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.83. The company had a trading volume of 204,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,845. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $300.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.15.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

