Glynn Capital Management LLC Sells 2,821 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Glynn Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 355,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Xometry comprises about 2.8% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xometry were worth $11,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xometry in the first quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Xometry in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Xometry by 209.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Xometry alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Xometry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Xometry from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.53. 55,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,958. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $34.64.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.30). Xometry had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Xometry’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,207.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $342,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,358.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,207.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,164 in the last quarter. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.