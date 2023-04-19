GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Short Interest Down 27.6% in March

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 774,700 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GMS Price Performance

GMS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.18. The stock had a trading volume of 158,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58. GMS has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $62.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.50.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GMS will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have weighed in on GMS. StockNews.com began coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $52,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $90,797.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,045. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $52,122.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,218 shares of company stock worth $736,983 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in GMS by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GMS by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GMS

(Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

