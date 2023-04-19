Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) updated its earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.93.

GOL opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $898.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.56 million. Analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

