Golden Goose (GOLD) Market Cap Reaches $72,920.03

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded up 54.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $72,920.03 and $3,536.25 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

