Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Trading Down 13%

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (CVE:GOG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 13% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 204,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 113,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Golden Tag Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21.

Golden Tag Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, zinc, copper, lead, and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Tag Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Tag Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.