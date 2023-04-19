Grace & White Inc. NY Cuts Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Grace & White Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,452 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,742 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

NYSE MUR traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $37.50. 590,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,657. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

