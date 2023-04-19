Grace & White Inc. NY Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Grace & White Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 0.07% of Enerplus worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ERF. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Stock Performance

ERF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 484,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,501. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 85.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 5.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.