Grace & White Inc. NY Has $8.50 Million Stock Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CTO Realty Growth accounts for 1.7% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 2.04% of CTO Realty Growth worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 281,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 48,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

CTO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 12,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $206,142.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 173,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,212.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,192.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 12,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $206,142.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,212.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 93,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,256 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,854. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $23.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is -1,982.52%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

