Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 109,008 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Grace & White Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109,008 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 64,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 27,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,091. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $9.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

(Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of high purity cellulose, paperboard, and high-yield pulp products. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp. The High Purity Cellulose segment manufactures and markets high purity cellulose, which is sold as either cellulose specialties or commodity products in the U.S., Canada, and France.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.