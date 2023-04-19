Grace & White Inc. NY Takes $251,000 Position in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 0.45% of Geospace Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,529,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 936,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 65,257 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 56.9% in the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 851,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 308,805 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 660,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 62,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Geospace Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GEOS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.07. 5,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,048. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $105.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.37. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $8.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 12,823 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $70,270.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 309,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,734.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 296,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 12,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $70,270.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 309,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,734.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GEOS shares. StockNews.com cut Geospace Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Geospace Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Geospace Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.