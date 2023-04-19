Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Plans $0.27 Monthly Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.267 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$30.78 and a twelve month high of C$38.97.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
- Calling All Investors, United Airlines is Cleared For Takeoff
- Lululemon Shines While Most Clothing Retailers Look Dull
- Checking In On Hotel Stocks: Room for Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.