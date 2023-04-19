Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up to $8.55

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.55, but opened at $9.25. Gray Television shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 513 shares.

Gray Television Stock Up 7.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.37%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

