Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Down 8.1%

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) traded down 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.84. 88,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 387,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $894.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 74,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $878,178.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,274,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,700,287.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,859,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,965 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 105,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

