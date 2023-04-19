Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Short Interest Up 38.9% in March

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,470,400 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the March 15th total of 12,576,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 794.1 days.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance
Shares of GPFOF stock remained flat at C$2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.85. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 1-year low of C$1.00 and a 1-year high of C$2.25.
About Grupo Financiero Inbursa
