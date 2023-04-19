Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Short Interest Up 38.9% in March

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,470,400 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the March 15th total of 12,576,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 794.1 days.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance

Shares of GPFOF stock remained flat at C$2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.85. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 1-year low of C$1.00 and a 1-year high of C$2.25.

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa

Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financial, and investment services. It provides personal banking, commercial banking, brokerage, mortgages, commercial loans, loans to financial entities, consumer loans, financial consulting, general insurance, car insurance, health insurance, retirement funds, asset management, administrative and stock distributions, repurchasing services, and leasing services.

