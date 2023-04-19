Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the March 15th total of 60,500 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardforce AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardforce AI stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.29% of Guardforce AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Guardforce AI in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Guardforce AI Trading Down 6.0 %

About Guardforce AI

GFAI stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.08. 740,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,562. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. Guardforce AI has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $36.90.

(Get Rating)

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

