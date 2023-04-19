Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Update

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Guided Therapeutics Stock Performance
GTHP remained flat at $0.25 on Tuesday. 4,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,068. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. Guided Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.73.
Guided Therapeutics Company Profile
