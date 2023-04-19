GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $0.44 on Top Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. GXChain has a total market cap of $33.14 million and approximately $1,103.50 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GXChain has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001458 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004713 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004724 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

