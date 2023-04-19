GXChain Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 19th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001485 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $32.56 million and approximately $1,408.10 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00009435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004496 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004633 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

