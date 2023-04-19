Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Short Interest Down 27.8% in March

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 9,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,636,837 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,057,000 after buying an additional 544,685 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 6.0% during the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 26,664,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,796,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,866,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Harmony Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Investec downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

