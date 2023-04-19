Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Down 3.9%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) shares were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41. Approximately 3,189,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 4,114,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HMY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.
