Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Down 3.9%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) shares were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41. Approximately 3,189,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 4,114,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HMY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMY. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth $24,339,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,845 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,915 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,861 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 41,969 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,254,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 217,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 29,744,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,549,000 after buying an additional 3,079,485 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

