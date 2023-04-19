Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (BATS:HEET) Shares Up 0.2%

Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (BATS:HEET – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.12 and last traded at $23.12. 1 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.07.
Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.94.
Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF Company Profile
The Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (HEET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio that seeks long-term capital appreciation by targeting US companies assessed for ESG, value, profitability, momentum and low volatility. HEET was launched on Aug 10, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.
