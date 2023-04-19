Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (BATS:HEET) Shares Up 0.2%

Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (BATS:HEET – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.12 and last traded at $23.12. 1 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (HEET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio that seeks long-term capital appreciation by targeting US companies assessed for ESG, value, profitability, momentum and low volatility. HEET was launched on Aug 10, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.