Head to Head Survey: Heliogen (HLGN) versus The Competition

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) is one of 86 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Heliogen to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Heliogen has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heliogen’s peers have a beta of -0.89, indicating that their average stock price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Heliogen and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heliogen 0 1 0 0 2.00 Heliogen Competitors 652 3650 3354 66 2.37

Earnings and Valuation

Heliogen presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 584.93%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 9.82%. Given Heliogen’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Heliogen is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Heliogen and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heliogen $13.75 million -$142.00 million -0.39 Heliogen Competitors $1,012.77 billion $230.70 million -4.55

Heliogen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen. Heliogen is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.8% of Heliogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Heliogen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heliogen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heliogen -1,032.65% -91.20% -62.91% Heliogen Competitors -22.92% 3.07% 0.22%

Summary

Heliogen peers beat Heliogen on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Heliogen Company Profile

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

