Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives $5.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE HL opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.42 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.00.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hecla Mining by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,225,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,765,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,969,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,360,000 after buying an additional 1,289,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,853,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,667,000 after acquiring an additional 575,941 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,244 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

Featured Articles

