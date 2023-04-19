Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Trading Down 5.1%

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) was down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 722,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,639,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hello Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hello Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Hello Group Stock Down 5.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Hello Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

