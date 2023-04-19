Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.30% of Helmerich & Payne worth $15,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

HP stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 247,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,308. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average is $44.83.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

