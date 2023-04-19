Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $19.07 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 15002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This is an increase from Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 1.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HENKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €49.00 ($53.26) to €50.00 ($54.35) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.3 %

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

