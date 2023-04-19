Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 9,967 iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

EWG traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.18. 580,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,700. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

