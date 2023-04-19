Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.2% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9,119.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,375,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,357 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 849.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 542.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,970. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.23. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $47.77.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

