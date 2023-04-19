Herbst Group LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Herbst Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $373.67. The stock had a trading volume of 594,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,166. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.85.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

