Herbst Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Herbst Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF accounts for 2.0% of Herbst Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 58,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.27. The stock had a trading volume of 965,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,127. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

