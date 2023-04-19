Herbst Group LLC Has $503,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Herbst Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,081.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 97,033 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 27,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRE stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.35. 12,423,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,177,803. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.