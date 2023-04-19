Herbst Group LLC Sells 6,400 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Herbst Group LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.5% of Herbst Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 21,171,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,092,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.61. The firm has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

