Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Major Shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp Sells 74,162 Shares

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 74,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $222,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,718,415 shares in the company, valued at $11,155,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Topline Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heritage Global alerts:

On Tuesday, April 18th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 44,558 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $133,674.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 9,199 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $26,677.10.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 1,934 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $5,492.56.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 19,283 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $55,149.38.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 81,795 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $237,205.50.

Heritage Global Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HGBL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. 103,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. Heritage Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.05.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Global

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.83 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 39.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 20,246 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment and Resale segment, Brokerage, and Specialty Lending. The Auction and Liquidation segment focuses on the operation of a global full-service auction, appraisal and asset advisory firm, including the acquisition of turnkey manufacturing facilities and used industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.