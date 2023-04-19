Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 13,675 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 169.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises about 1.5% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,604,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 156,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 42,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,121,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

SUSA stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.59. 9,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,290. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.