Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 41,059 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5,976.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,059 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 13.6% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $414.65. The company had a trading volume of 475,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,150. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $404.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.67. The firm has a market cap of $311.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $451.97.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

