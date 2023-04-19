Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.9% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.53. 22,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,770. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $76.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.42.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

