Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 31,109 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,109 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.9% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.42. 1,455,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,543,005. The company has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $45.09.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

