Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,005 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,507 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $6.96 on Wednesday, hitting $111.11. 3,428,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,197,560. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $124.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

