Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Update

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,200 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HNHPF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,151. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $7.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. engages in manufacturing, sales, and service of various connectors, chassis, radiators, wired or wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, application module assembly products, and network cable assembly products involved in the information, communication, automation equipment, precision machinery, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

