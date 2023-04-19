Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $197.70. 571,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,816. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.62 and its 200 day moving average is $202.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $131.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

