HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Stock Price Up 1.8%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €76.15 ($82.77) and last traded at €74.95 ($81.47). 11,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €73.65 ($80.05).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($135.87) price objective on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($121.74) target price on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €75.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €75.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.38.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

