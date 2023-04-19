Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Short Interest Update

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the March 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 419,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,169,000 after purchasing an additional 522,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at $43,734,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,023,000 after purchasing an additional 437,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,035,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,226,000 after buying an additional 428,190 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

HLI stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.84. The company had a trading volume of 297,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,985. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $102.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.82 and a 200 day moving average of $91.67. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.81 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

